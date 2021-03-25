Wisconsin sets new record for “shots in the arm”; coronavirus cases, hospitalizations still trending up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY/WEAU) - Wisconsin set a new record for administering the COVID-19 vaccine. The number of “shots in the arm” increased by 73,906 over Wednesday’s report, to a total of 2,516,716 doses administered since vaccinations began 102 days ago. The one-day increase is well above the 7-day average of 53,362 shots per day, which is also a record high. These include doses given to Wisconsin and out-of-state residents.

More than 900,000 Wisconsin residents have now completed their vaccination regimen. Thursday the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced 917,203 people have had both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s 24,057 more people than Wednesday’s report.

To date, 1,586,619 Wisconsin residents received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state is averaging 35,018 people a day getting a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s also a record for that 7-day average.

Almost 3 in 4 adults 65 and older have received at least one dose (73.7%). More than 1 in 2 (52.2%) have completed the regimen. More than 1 in 4 adults ages 35 to 64 have received at lesat one dose; more than 12% of that age group are fully vaccinated.

Despite the state’s success vaccinating residents so far (after an admittedly shaky rollout), coronavirus cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations are on upward swings. While nowhere near the numbers we saw from November to January, by our calculations Wisconsin is averaging 459 new cases a day over the past 7 days, putting us back in territory we left behind almost a month ago. The state DHS reports 537 positive results were in the latest batch of 5,014 tests, or almost 11% of the tests for people being tested for the first time or testing positive. The positivity rate is much lower when you count all tests, including people tested multiple times, but is 2.5% for a second day, after falling to a low of 2.0% on March 10.

Positive tests came back for 55 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, including 18 counties that added only 1 or 2 cases. Milwaukee County passed 100,000 confirmed cases.

Sixty more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, above the 7-day average, which climbed to 46 patients per day. The percentage of all cases resulting in hospitalizations rose from 4.7% to 4.8%. A total 27,314 people have been hospitalized for the disease caused by the coronavirus since it was first confirmed in Wisconsin.

The state reports 6,599 people have died putting that metric back in single digits after two days. Deaths were added in Dane, Iowa, Jackson, Milwaukee and Trempealeau counties, while death counts were revised in Outagamie, Rock, and Waupaca counties for a net gain of 2 deaths. The state is still averaging 6 deaths per day and the death rate is still 1.15% of all cases.

Since February 5, 2020, the state reports:

574,436 confirmed coronavirus cases

27,314 hospitalizations (4.8% of all cases)

6,599 COVID-19 deaths (1.15%)

561,078 recoveries (97.7% of cases)

6,600 cases still active (1.1%)

VACCINATIONS

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 30,935 (29.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 21,021 (20.1%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 18,077 (28.0%) FULLY VACCINATED: 11,869 (18.4%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 36,875 (31.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 23,302 (19.7%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 9,921 (21.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 5,943 (13.1%)

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 2,679,245 | ADMINISTERED: 2,516,716

PFIZER: 1,317,842 | MODERNA: 1,151,364 | JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 47,394

FIRST DOSE: 1,586,619 (27.3%) | FULLY VACCINATED: 917,203 (15.8%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association says 266 ICU beds available in Wisconsin, or 18.1% of the 1,466 ICU beds across 136 hospitals. There are 2,028 available beds of all types -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- which is 18.2%.

THURSDAY’S CASE COUNT AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

WISCONSIN POSITIVE: 574,436 (+537) DEATHS: 6,599 (+2) HOSPITALIZED: 27,314 (60) 7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 2.5%

Adams – 1,613 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Barron – 5,507 cases (+2) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,324 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,225 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,164 cases (+4) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,164 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

Crawford – 1,677 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 4,341 cases (+1) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,202 cases (+15) (105 deaths)

Jackson - 2,589 cases (+5) (28 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 3,036 cases (20 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,377 cases (+12) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,369 cases (34 deaths)

Pepin – 817 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,593 cases (+11) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,028 cases (+7) (45 deaths)

Price – 1,174 cases (7 deaths)

Rusk - 1,278 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,556 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,646 cases (+9) (47 deaths)

Taylor - 1,798 cases (23 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,432 cases (+7) (38 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,869 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Washburn – 1,343 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,733 cases (+5) (77 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

