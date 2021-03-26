At risk: The veterinary community brings awareness to job-related suicide

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -Those in veterinary medicine are more likely to die from suicide than the average person according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Three weeks ago Dr. Josh Smith died by suicide. The veterinarian specialized in emergency and critical care. Smith also taught at the University of Wisconsin.

For Smith’s friends like Dr. Kai Shiu, the 36-year-old was quirky, kind and calm in extremely difficult situations.

“A lot of veterinarians looked up to him,” Shiu said. “He provided specialty training. He spoke at national conferences. He was really a brilliant person, but he was also a great person that everyone liked.”

Like many veterinarians Smith carried the burden of student debt. The average vet school student owes more than $143,000 when they graduate.

While student debt is not unique to veterinarians, their income is much different than their counterparts in human medicine.

These financial burdens are one reason vets are at a higher risk for suicide.

Dr. Meg Mueller with the Osseo-Augusta Veterinary Clinic said another struggle for vets is compassion fatigue.

“Most of us come from a background of growing up wanting to be a veterinarian to help animals,” Mueller said. “The caveat or downside to that is that comes with a lot of emotions and day-to-day stresses.”

Mueller said those stresses can be anything from having to give a bad diagnosis or not being able to help an animal due to financial realities.

The veterinary community hopes that bringing awareness to this issue will mean that not one more vet will be lost.

Mueller said one thing we can do to help veterinarians to be patient, be caring and be kind.

The Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association also launched the Veterinary Professionals Assistant Program to help with mental health wellness.

Friends of Dr. Josh Smith have also set up a Go Fund Me account to help his family. To donate, click HERE.

If you are struggling and need to talk to someone, the number to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-TALK.

