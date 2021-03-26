Advertisement

Body of missing man recovered from Dells Pond

These boats on Dell's Pond near McDonough Park are part of the search efforts.
These boats on Dell's Pond near McDonough Park are part of the search efforts.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The body of a missing man has been recovered from Dells Pond by area law enforcement.

Public Information Officer with the Eau Claire Police Riley McLennan says Edwin Steinacker was located by ECPD Friday.

His body was recovered from Dells Pond.

The investigation is still pending but officials add there is nothing suspicious to note.

Steinacker was reported missing on Saturday. It was reported he went for a walk with his dog around 7:30 a.m. and was visible on public space cameras at 8:20 a.m. in McDonough Park.

Officials say there is still no sign of the dog.

