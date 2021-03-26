Chippewa Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of social media scams targeting children

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Scammers are targeting children on social media, often looking to obtain financial information, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

A Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning said that they were responding to an increasing number of complaints about the practice in Chippewa County.

In these scam attempts, said the Sheriff’s Office, suspected scammers are telling children that they can help them out financially. Victims of the scam make a mobile deposit from a fake check, then transfer some of the money back. When the check doesn’t clear, the victim of the scam is out the money they’ve transferred, plus any charges by their financial institution.

It’s not just limited to children: the Sheriff’s Office said that anyone on social media is vulnerable to these scam attempts. As a best practice, the Sheriff’s Office recommends that families discuss these types of scams due to the difficulty of investigating the incidents, as well as the dangers of speaking to strangers on social media.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, parents should be aware of who their children are communicating with online. Some tips offered by the DPI include:

Learn about popular social media apps for children and teens . Find out which ones your children are using, but remember that these apps gain and lose popularity quickly.

Ask them to check their “friends” lists to see who has access to their accounts. Encourage them to remove anyone they don’t know or trust. Children should also block or “unfriend” anyone bothering them.

Teach them to use privacy settings. While they don’t guarantee complete privacy, they can help children control who sees what they share.

Help children remove any personal or inappropriate images from social media and other accounts.

Encourage them to report inappropriate posts to the website or app. Most have a system in place to handle these complaints.

Tell children to report criminal behavior to the police. If anyone sends them an inappropriate sexual request, they should report it to the CyberTipline®

You can find out more information about specific social media platforms on the DPI’s internet safety website here. The DPI also offers tips for topics such as digital footprint, identity theft, and personal privacy and security here.

