Coronavirus case average rises for third consecutive day, deaths decline

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY/WEAU) - If the current pace of COVID-19 vaccinations keeps up, Wisconsin should have more than 1 million residents fully vaccinated next week, or more than 1 in 6 people in the population.

Friday’s figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show 948,765 residents have had both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or 16.3% of the state population. That’s 31,562 more people fully vaccinated than Thursday’s report. Vaccination numbers typically dip over the weekend, but the state is averaging almost 18,000 completed vaccinations per day (17,974) over the past 7 days.

The DHS reports 1,634,977 state residents have had at least one vaccine shot, which is 28.1% of the population and 48,358 more people than Thursday. These numbers may reflect vaccinations over the past few days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming into the state. Vaccination numbers for Northeast Wisconsin counties appear later in this article.

Almost 1 in 3 women in Wisconsin (32.4%) have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and almost 1 in 4 men (23.4%). Almost 20% of women (19.6%) and almost 13% of men (12.8%) have completed the vaccine regimen.

CASES AND DEATHS

The death toll from COVID-19 was lowered from 6,599 to 6,597 on Friday. Deaths were added in Brown, Manitowoc, Milwaukee and Walworth counties, but revisions to the death counts in six counties resulted in a net decrease of 2. DHS officials said last week they’re conducting a long-overdue review of county data that had to be postponed during the surge in cases during late winter and early fall. The state has a 7-day average of 5 deaths per day, which is down from 6, but the death rate remained the same at 1.15% of all coronavirus cases for an 18th day.

There were 434 new coronavirus cases reported Friday. That’s about 100 fewer cases than Thursday, but the 7-day average rose for a third day to 466, the highest average since March 5. The positive tests were 8.99% of the 4,825 results received from people being tested for the first time or testing positive. That’s the lowest daily positivity rate in two weeks. However, the 7-day average for the positivity rate accounting for all tests climbed again to 2.6%, the highest since February 24 when it was on a decline.

New cases were identified in 46 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Eleven of these counties added only 1 or 2 new cases. County-by-county case and death totals will be updated later in this article.

NEW CASES, HOSPITALIZATIONS ARE UP

the 7-day average for hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to rise to 47 patients per day, but the number of hospitalizations was below average for the first time in three days. The state says 39 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 virus symptoms in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of all cases resulting in hospitalizations rose from 4.7% to 4.8% on Thursday and remained at 4.8% on Friday. To date, 27,533 people have been hospitalized due to the COVID-19 virus since it appeared in Wisconsin almost 14 months ago.

The number and percentage of active cases went up from Thursday. These are people who were diagnosed within the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared.

Since February 5, 2020, the state reports:

574,870 confirmed coronavirus cases

27,353 hospitalizations (4.8% of all cases)

6,597 COVID-19 deaths (1.15%)

561,393 recoveries (97.7% of cases)

6,721 cases still active (1.2%)

FRIDAY’S VACCINATION TOTALS

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 2,679,245 ADMINISTERED: 2,516,716

PFIZER: 1,317,842 MODERNA: 1,151,364 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 47,394

FIRST DOSE: 1,634,977 (28.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 948,765 (16.3%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 31,712 (30.3%) FULLY VACCINATED: 21,537 (20.6%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 18,515 (28.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 12,140 (18.8%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 38,028 (32.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 23,798 (20.2%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 10,119 (22.3%) FULLY VACCINATED: 6,131 (13.5%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

Despite 60 more people admitted to hospitals for COVID-19, there were 9 fewer COVID patients in hospitals Thursday compared to the day before when you take discharges and deaths into account.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports there are currently 239 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, including 65 in ICU, in the state’s 136 hospitals. That’s 3 more in ICU than Wednesday, the fourth time that number has increased in 5 days. It’s the most COVID-19 patients in ICU in over two weeks. We expect updated figures from the WHA later Friday afternoon.

Hospitals statewide report 281 ICU beds are open (19.2%) and 2,069 of all types of hospital beds -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- are open (18.5%).

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

WISCONSIN POSITIVE: 574,870 (+434) DEATHS: 6,597 (-2) HOSPITALIZED: 27,353 (+35) 7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 2.6%

Adams – 1,616 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Barron – 5,508 cases (+1) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,322 cases (-2 ... adjusted total) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,225 cases (22 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,167 cases (+3) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,164 cases (58 deaths)

Crawford – 1,678 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 4,355 cases (+14) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,217 cases (+15) (105 deaths)

Jackson - 2,586 cases (-3 ... adjusted total) (27 deaths) (-1 death ... adjusted total)

Juneau - 3,038 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,388 cases (+11) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,369 cases (34 deaths)

Pepin – 816 cases (-1 ... adjusted total) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,600 cases (+7) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,024 cases (-4 ... adjusted total) (44 deaths) (-1 death ... adjusted total)

Price – 1,174 cases (7 deaths)

Rusk - 1,272 cases (-6 ... adjusted total) (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,560 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,666 cases (+20) (47 deaths)

Taylor - 1,800 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,440 cases (+8) (38 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,869 cases (38 deaths)

Washburn – 1,345 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

