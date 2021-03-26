Advertisement

Evers vetoes bill requiring plan for state workers to return

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaking after touring the Ho-Chunk Nation's COVID-19 vaccination...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaking after touring the Ho-Chunk Nation's COVID-19 vaccination site in Jackson County, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican-supported bill that would have required him to submit a plan within three weeks for returning state employees to work out of their offices during the pandemic.

Evers said in his veto message Friday that more state employees are scheduled to return to their offices starting April 5 and the goal is to resume normal operations this summer.

Evers said he was vetoing the bill because it encroaches on his authority as governor to administer and oversee employment policy.

Republicans have been pushing for state employees to return to their offices as COVID-19 case counts drop and vaccinations go up.

The governor also rejected a bill from the legislature that would have allowed students attending a virtual charter school in a district where they don’t live to participate in interscholastic sports and activities in the district where they do reside.

