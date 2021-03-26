Advertisement

First known case of Brazilian COVID-19 variant discovered in Wisconsin

UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Brazilian COVID-19 variant has reached Wisconsin. Its discovery means all three known coronavirus variants have been found in the Badger State.

The Department of Health Services reports one case of variant P.1, which was originally found in four travelers from Brazil who were tested in a Tokyo airport, has been confirmed in Wisconsin.

Health officials believe that this strain spreads more rapidly and easily than the original COVID-19 strain, similarly to the variants found in the UK and South Africa.

However, researchers also say the P.1 variant has unique genetic mutation that may affect the body’s ability to recognize and fight off the virus. Antibodies normally develop through a COVID-19 infection or vaccination can fight off COVID-19, however virus mutations may cause the antibodies to not recognize the virus. This would cause someone’s body to remain exposed to the COVID-19 infection to this strain, variant P.1.

DHS did say that more studies are needed to determine if strain P.1 and B.1.351, or the South African variant, cause a more severe illness.

UK Variant (B.1.1.7)South African Variant (B.1.351)Brazilian Variant (P.1)
Fri. 3/267821
Thurs. 3/256910
Thurs. 3/185510
Thurs. 3/113110

There are 81 COVID-19 variants total in Wisconsin currently, 78 of the UK variant, two of the South African variant and one of the new Brazilian variant.

DHS last updated their variant numbers on Thursday, having previously reported only 69 cases of the UK variant and only one of the South African variant.

DSH stated on their COVID-19 dashboard that the number of variant cases identified likely only represent a fraction of the variants circulating in the state. Director of the Wisconsin State Laboratory Hygiene Communicable Disease Division, Dr. Allen Bateman, said the testing capacity for all four labs that test for COVID-19 variants are up to 600 specimen per week.

