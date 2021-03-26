Hobbs boat landing, trails at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire close as water levels rise
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Eau Claire says as water levels on the Chippewa River rise, the Hobbs boat landing and the trails behind the UW-Eau Claire Haas Fine Arts Center will close.
Friday morning, the river measured at 766.31 feet which is 6.69 feet below the flood stage gauge of 773 feet.
The National Weather Service has projected the Chippewa River to rise to 766 feet on March 27.
The closures are expected to remain in place through March 31.
