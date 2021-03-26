Advertisement

La Crosse apartment fire displaces one person; no injuries reported

No injuries were reported after a fire at an apartment building in La Crosse Tuesday afternoon.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Damage from a fire in La Crosse on Tuesday has displaced one person from their apartment.

On Tuesday afternoon, the La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 106 S. Tenth Street, a couple of blocks west of the intersection of Highway 35 and Main Street. The LCFD observed heavy smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story apartment building.

According to the LCFD, all residents of the apartment building were able to exit the building safely. No injuries were reported.

Due to heavy smoke damage and moderate fire damage, the single occupant of the apartment where the fire started had to be relocated. The other residents of the building, which contains a total of four apartments, were allowed to return to their homes after the fire was extinguished.

The LCFD says that the fire is under investigation.

