Pablo Foundation grant funds diversity training for Boys and Girls Clubs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Change doesn’t come easy and rarely does it happen without a price tag. One big donation was recently made to help our community evolve, starting with our youngest minds.

Following the death of George Floyd last May, many people and organizations took a look at themselves and how they could better serve one another.

“The boys and girls club has always had a really big push for equity diversity and inclusion ... our mission literally says were open to those who need us most,” said Center Director for the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, MarLee Johnson.

She says a recent gift from the Pablo Foundation will help them do even more for our community. The $24,000 grant is being used to expand the club’s DEI initiative.

“We have had a really big push in the last year to start with our diversity, equity and inclusion programs and we knew we would need to pay staff to run these amazing programs.”

Director of Operations Roxie Schmidt says the grant has allowed the organization to offer more training, which gives staffers more confidence when talking with kids about race and culture. That confidence, she says, trickles down.

“It can be really hard when you’re a kid to handle frustrations and misunderstandings so the better we are trained the better we can prepare them to handle those situations,” Schmidt said.

Johnson says being a part of this movement is no longer an option.

“The biggest change is that we have gone from doing it more optionally like hey this is a great thing we should be doing and now its like nope we are going to do this we’re going to get better. We are very focused on becoming an anti-racist organization.”

A process that they know will take a long time. The organization is mapping out a multi-year training agenda to cover all sub-sections of DEI.

