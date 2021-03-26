Advertisement

Police investigating attempted overnight break-in at General Coin & Gun Exchange

Police are investigating an overnight break-in at General Coin & Gun Exchange in Eau Claire.
Police are investigating an overnight break-in at General Coin & Gun Exchange in Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An attempted break-in overnight at General Coin & Gun Exchange in Eau Claire is under investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department.

According to police, an alarm went off after 11 p.m. Thursday night at the business on South Hastings Way. When police arrived, they discovered at least one window broken out.

No suspects are in custody, according to the ECPD. Responding officers did not confirm whether anything had been stolen.

The incident is under investigation.

