Raising a “pandemic baby”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For 12 months, life has been full of social distancing and recommendations to stay home. For babies born in the last year, this temporary reality is the only life they have ever known.

Anne Bandli gave birth to her “pandemic baby”, Henry in August.

“I know, there’s anxiety that comes with every pregnancy, but this just kind of has an extra layer to it,” Bandli told WEAU in April, before Henry was born.

From giving birth in a locked down hospital to raising her son in quarantine, her first year of motherhood has been nothing like she expected it to be. The nearly eight month old child has never been to a grocery store or restaurant and has had limited visits with friends and extended family.

“We kept to strict social distancing and kept it small and then we had people wear masks around him for the first 3 to 4 months of his life to give his immune system time to build up,” Bandli says.

Prevea Health Pediatrician Dr. Allison Schneider says babies like Henry could face short term impacts from life in quarantine like increased stranger and separation anxiety but young children are resilient.

“If this is something that parents are concerned about and their kids haven’t been out they can start small with a short trip and see how it goes and if it goes well then go back to doing things regularly,” says Dr. Schneider.

However, Dr. Schneider says there is also a positive side to social distancing.

“Especially in this first year of life, babies’ development really comes from strong loving interactions with parents and babies are still getting those at home with mom and dad,” Dr. Schneider says babies can even benefit from interaction with family members over Zoom or Facetime.

“There are so many people that love him [Henry] already and love pictures and videos of him so I just can’t wait for them to see him in person,” Bandli says.

Slowly, Anne and her husband, Bill have been introducing Henry to new places like the park.

“He loves people, he loves smiling and laughing so I think he is going to like being around more people,” Bandli says.

Though she looks forward to normalcy, Bandli is also thankful for the time her family has been able to spend together.

“We would have gone to more places and seen more people but we really stayed at home and I think I took that time for granted. That time is so special and he changes so fast and we were able to be here for every second of it which is something that I really appreciate,” she says.

