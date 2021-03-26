Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin talks ACA anniversary & American Rescue Plan

ACA anniversary
ACA anniversary(healthcare.gov)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is celebrating the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, which was signed into law 11 years ago this week.

The Democratic senator says the recently approved $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan expands upon the ACA by lowering or eliminating health insurance premiums through tax credits, providing incentive for Wisconsin to expand Medicaid, and paying 100 percent of premiums for cobra continuation coverage for those who’ve lost jobs.

Baldwin says the ACA has never been more important for Americans.

“When you lose a job, you do have the right to keep the employment insurance that you have, but you have to pay 100 percent of the premium, not just the employee portion of it since you are no longer an employee. When you have just lost your job, arguably you just lost your income and that became far out of reach for so many people,” said Senator Baldwin.

Last month, President Biden signed an Executive Order re-opening the health insurance marketplace until May 15. Coverage begins the month after you select a plan.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman caused a scene and used racial slurs to describe an employee at Cadott Family Restaurant.
Racist incident rocks Cadott restaurant
Kena M. Baird has been charged in Sawyer County.
Woman charged after traffic stop, $39k worth of meth located in vehicle
File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
These boats on Dell's Pond near McDonough Park are part of the search efforts.
Family of missing Eau Claire man says rescue efforts have turned to recovery
Dunn County drug arrest
Chippewa Falls man charged with possession of meth

Latest News

Henry Bandli is a "pandemic baby" born in August 2020.
Raising a “pandemic baby”
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaking after touring the Ho-Chunk Nation's COVID-19 vaccination...
Gov. Evers tours Ho-Chunk Nation vaccination site
Building Beds for Kids in Chippewa Co.
Building Beds for Kids in Chippewa Co.
Evers Tours Ho-Chunk Nation Vaccination Site
Evers Tours Ho-Chunk Nation Vaccination Site