Sen. Baldwin talks ACA anniversary & American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is celebrating the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, which was signed into law 11 years ago this week.

The Democratic senator says the recently approved $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan expands upon the ACA by lowering or eliminating health insurance premiums through tax credits, providing incentive for Wisconsin to expand Medicaid, and paying 100 percent of premiums for cobra continuation coverage for those who’ve lost jobs.

Baldwin says the ACA has never been more important for Americans.

“When you lose a job, you do have the right to keep the employment insurance that you have, but you have to pay 100 percent of the premium, not just the employee portion of it since you are no longer an employee. When you have just lost your job, arguably you just lost your income and that became far out of reach for so many people,” said Senator Baldwin.

Last month, President Biden signed an Executive Order re-opening the health insurance marketplace until May 15. Coverage begins the month after you select a plan.

