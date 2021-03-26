Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Thursday, March 25th

By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial kicks off their spring football season on the road taking on La Crosse Central in a thrilling showdown! As for Eau Claire North, they prepare for their season opener on the road taking on Superior.

North and Memorial also face off in two crosstown showdowns in girls swim and dive and in girls tennis.

Plus, the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds baseball team plays their first home game in 26 years taking on UW-Platteville.

