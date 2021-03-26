Advertisement

Three people arrested in Chippewa County, controlled substances found in car

Police Generic
Police Generic(Associated Press)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people were arrested in Chippewa County for possessing thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to Chippewa Falls Police, on Tuesday night, an officer observed two people sitting in a vehicle for an extended period of time.

As officials approached the vehicle, they noticed items consistent with controlled substances in the car.

Officers arrested Steven Bowers, 39, and Jade Perrin, 36.

A search of the car resulted in over 100 grams of meth along with marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia that contained fentanyl.

Further investigation resulted in a search warrant for 35-year-old Anthony Barnard’s residence in Chippewa Falls.

In the search, authorities found over 20 more grams of meth, more drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

A total combined street value of the controlled substance was $6,000.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman caused a scene and used racial slurs to describe an employee at Cadott Family Restaurant.
Racist incident rocks Cadott restaurant
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
James Joseph Howard was arrested in a rural Polk County residence after being a person of...
Sheriff: Person of interest in Minneapolis shooting, robbery arrested in Polk County
This psychological drama follows two parents as they grieve over their daughter’s disappearance.
Eau Claire movie streaming on Amazon Prime
Arraignment scheduled for passenger in 2018 fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Veterinarians at Higher Risk of Suicide Than Most People
Veterinarians at Higher Risk of Suicide Than Most People
UWEC to Host Virtual Viennese Ball
UWEC to Host Virtual Viennese Ball
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley
Pablo Foundation grant funds diversity training for Boys and Girls Clubs
Osseo Family Restaurant rooster statue has been stolen according to the owners.
Rooster statue reported stolen from Osseo Family Restaurant