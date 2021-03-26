Three people arrested in Chippewa County, controlled substances found in car

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people were arrested in Chippewa County for possessing thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to Chippewa Falls Police, on Tuesday night, an officer observed two people sitting in a vehicle for an extended period of time.

As officials approached the vehicle, they noticed items consistent with controlled substances in the car.

Officers arrested Steven Bowers, 39, and Jade Perrin, 36.

A search of the car resulted in over 100 grams of meth along with marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia that contained fentanyl.

Further investigation resulted in a search warrant for 35-year-old Anthony Barnard’s residence in Chippewa Falls.

In the search, authorities found over 20 more grams of meth, more drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

A total combined street value of the controlled substance was $6,000.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.