UWEC Viennese Ball goes virtual for 2021

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A major fundraising event at UW-Eau Claire was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Viennese Ball is the biggest event that UW-Eau Claire hosts for our campus and our community,” says UWEC Conferences Manager Kyran Hamill.

COVID-19 has canceled many events over the last year.

“In a normal year it is an amazing event here at the Davies Center,” Hamill says.

With things still anything but normal, Hamill says the university is hosting a virtual version of its annual fundraiser.

“We’re going to be presenting a Viennese ball experience. So a program that is close to 90 minutes and it’s going to provide and really give us that flavor and taste of Viennese Ball for everybody.”

The virtual Viennese Ball will include performances by students who benefit from the money raised.

“That is by far the largest part of who you’ll see during the program is the orchestra, to choral, the jazz students so we’re always excited to put our amazing students out in front,” Hamill says.

“For music students, for theatre students, for international students and for some of the students that work in the Davies center.”

Even though there isn’t a cost to attend, this is still a fundraiser.

“We are hoping to raise $30,000 in scholarships from donations from the community and we’re really proud to have a $15,000 dollar match from our presenting sponsor, RCU,” Hamill says.

Aside from donations, you could also support the effort by ordering dinner to go with your at-home show.

“We are offering a food pickup option as well. You can order online and order some great authentic Viennese ball Austrian food to go along with your viewing.”

Hamill says after handing out fewer scholarships to students due to last year’s cancellation,

He hopes this year the event can get back on track.

The free Viennese Ball experience will be on April 8 and 10 starting at 7 p.m. on the university’s website.

