UWPD: Rare pine tree theft was part of students’ “pledge” to unsanctioned organization

The UW Police Dept. is searching for whoever stole a rare 25-foot pine tree and cut the top off...
The UW Police Dept. is searching for whoever stole a rare 25-foot pine tree and cut the top off of this Compact White Fir, sometime between November 5-9.(UW Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The three nineteen-year-old men accused of stealing a rare pine tree from the University of Wisconsin Arboretum in November told investigators they did so as part of their attempt to pledge an unofficial student organization, University of Wisconsin Police reported in an update.

The three students were identified as Cody Knepprath, Cameron Krahn, and Joshua Michels. Each of them were cited for removing the tree and fined $200.50, UWPD stated. After the theft, arboretum staff estimated the cost of the stolen tree and damage caused to nearby trees to be at least $13,000.

According to the police department, its investigators received a tip about the theft of the 25-foot Algonquin Swiss Mountain pine on Monday. That lead led them to investigate the organization which had been known as Chi Phi. UWPD noted Chi Phi was terminated as an official student organization in 2015.

Investigators say following a series of interviews Knepprath, Krahn, and Michels admitted to buying a chainsaw, renting a U-Haul delivery truck, and taking the tree as part of their “pledge.” After learning how valuable the tree was, they claimed to have destroyed it and dumped it outside of the city.

The tree, which was planted in 1988, had sat about 30 years from Arboretum Drive, just east of Wingra Street. Police added a company white fir located nearby that was planted in 1981 had a 12-foot section cut from its top. That was left behind.

