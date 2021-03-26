Advertisement

Volunteering for an un’frog’ettable experience

Volunteers are needed to assist the DNR in frog calling surveys
Volunteers are needed to assist the DNR in frog calling surveys(Wisconsin DNR)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s one of the sure signs of spring, the sounds of frogs calling, or croaking, once the sun sets.

And that means the Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to carry on a Wisconsin spring tradition.

If you’ve stepped outside in recent nights, you may have heard the evidence that frogs are getting frisky. “A lot of these frogs are kind of warming up and now finding their wetlands of choice, and now the males are making these breeding calls and trying to attract females to breed with,” says DNR Conservation Biologist Andrew Badje.

According to Badje, Wisconsin is home to 11 different frog species, and the DNR relies on volunteer citizen scientists to help track their population trends by listening to their calls.

While the DNR already has enough volunteers signed up for its driving surveys, which include 175 routes around the state where people make ten stops and listen for five minutes on three different nights, anyone can take part in the phenology survey.

“This is pretty ideal for people who have a pond or a wetland in their neighborhood, or even for property owners who have a wetland in their backyard, and can just kind of go out and have a beverage and listen to frogs for five minutes at the end of the night,” says Badje.

Badje says you can listen for as many nights as you want and record what you hear on a data sheet.

He says the information is vital in showing how frogs may adapt their calling behavior from year to year, along with the timing window for each species.

For anyone tired of feeling cooped up, he calls it a great family activity.

“Be able to get outside and see the stars and to listen to the frogs and whatever else is out there, there’s birds calling, there’s other animals running across the roads, there’s a lot of stuff out there that we don’t normally see when we’re hanging out inside watching Netflix or something,” says Badje with a smile.

To learn how to volunteer, and to hear the different calls to identify the species of frogs in love, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/newsroom/release/42086

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman caused a scene and used racial slurs to describe an employee at Cadott Family Restaurant.
Racist incident rocks Cadott restaurant
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
James Joseph Howard was arrested in a rural Polk County residence after being a person of...
Sheriff: Person of interest in Minneapolis shooting, robbery arrested in Polk County
This psychological drama follows two parents as they grieve over their daughter’s disappearance.
Eau Claire movie streaming on Amazon Prime
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SportScene 13 for Thursday, March 25th
Babies Born into Quarantine
Babies Born into Quarantine
ACA anniversary
Sen. Baldwin talks ACA anniversary & American Rescue Plan