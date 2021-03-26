Advertisement

Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs cocktails-to-go bill into law

(WCJB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin residents will now be able to legally order cocktails to go.

Gov. Tony Evers (D) signed the bill Friday, according to the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

The law allows businesses with a Class B liquor license to sell liquor to go. Taverns and restaurants are often under a Class B license.

The legislation reads, “This bill allows certain alcohol beverage retailers to sell intoxicating liquor by the glass for consumption away from the licensed premises if the retailer seals the container of intoxicating liquor with a tamper-evident seal before the intoxicating liquor is removed from the premises.”

Tamper-evident seal means “a device or material that is used to securely and fully close off a container.” There can be no perforations.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin thanked Gov. Evers, bill sponsors Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay) and Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) and the lawmakers who passed it.

Supporters say the law will help businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated Wisconsin’s hospitality businesses, and it will take years for them to fully recover,” said Kristi Brown, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Director of State Government Relations. “Wisconsin businesses have been hit particularly hard, and it is well past time they receive some relief. Cocktails to-go provides certainty and stability for Wisconsin’s restaurants and taverns while increasing convenience for consumers.”

