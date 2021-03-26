Advertisement

Wisconsin superintendent candidate emails questioned

Jill Underly is a candidate for Wisconsin State Superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction
Jill Underly is a candidate for Wisconsin State Superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin schools superintendent candidate Jill Underly used a school district email account to collect personal email addresses from superintendents across the state two weeks before she launched her campaign.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Friday that Underly used her Pecatonica School District account twice to gather contact information just before she launched her campaign last year.

The emails were provided to the newspaper by the campaign of Underly’s opponent, Deb Kerr.

The winner of the April 6 election will lead the state Department of Public Instruction.

Underly’s emails asked superintendents for personal email addresses so she could send them something later that she didn’t want to send over her district account. Her campaign spokeswoman calls it “standard practice.”

