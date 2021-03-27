Advertisement

Big Tech’s outsized influence draws state-level pushback

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Big Tech’s outsized influence over so many aspects of everyday life has become one of the biggest battlefronts in state legislatures.

Scores of so-called “techlash” bills are being debated in dozens of statehouses, where lawmakers of both major parties are proposing rules related to antitrust, consumer privacy, taxes on digital ad sales, app store fees and speech on social media.

The statehouse debates are taking on greater importance because congressional action is stalled.

Tech giants such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google aren’t content to play defense and are working to kill legislation or write their own more favorable bills.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Steinacker
Body of missing man recovered from Dells Pond
Drug-related arrests in Chippewa Falls
Three people arrested in Chippewa County, controlled substances found in car
Police are investigating an overnight break-in at General Coin & Gun Exchange in Eau Claire.
Police investigating attempted overnight break-in at General Coin & Gun Exchange
The UW Police Dept. is searching for whoever stole a rare 25-foot pine tree and cut the top off...
UWPD: Rare pine tree theft was part of students’ “pledge” to unsanctioned organization
Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs cocktails-to-go bill into law

Latest News

Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings
A group of Boy Scouts are donating their time to Putnam Heights Elementary.
Eagle Scout project gives back to local elementary
Sawyer getting some practice in at Jeffers Park Field
The Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley prepares for it’s fifth season
Coronavirus
WI DHS: 17% of Wisconsinites have completed COVID-19 vaccine series