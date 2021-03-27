Advertisement

Eagle Scout project gives back to local elementary

A group of Boy Scouts are donating their time to Putnam Heights Elementary.
By Phoebe Murray
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A troop of Boy Scouts is taking their Saturday to give back to the community at Putnam Heights Elementary.

Leader of the charge, 14-year-old Travis Bauer, organized the clean-up event as part of his final hands-on portion of his Eagle Scout project.

Volunteers were at work all morning putting up new trail signs, cleaning up the trail of garbage and brush.

Bauer said he chose the wooded nature trail next to Putnam on behalf of his old elementary school.

“We’re cutting away all the brush, overgrown onto the trail, then we’re mulching around a collection of benches,” Bauer said. “A lot more people showed up than I thought. I thought I was going to get six to ten, but ended up with 34.”

Bauer said he had been waiting patiently since last spring to complete his planning when the world changed with COVID, and now is excited to finally see his plan coming together.

