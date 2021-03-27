Irvine Park renovations set to begin in May pending city council approval

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans for renovations at Irvine Park have been in the works for years. Now, construction could begin as soon as May.

The $725,000 project would include a new pavilion with a permanent restroom at the Flag Hill area of the park, something that is long overdue according to Dick Hebert, Chippewa Falls Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry. The park currently has seasonal restrooms that cannot stay open through winter months.

“This is a very popular spot in Irvine park. This is a place that a lot of people have a lot of their annual picnics and it is a nice secluded area so I am really excited that we are starting to make improvements here at Flag Hill,” Hebert says. “We have a lot of activity here especially in the winter with the cross country ski hill located right by flag hill so we are starting to see more people out here in the winter so that’s why the parks board chose to pursue a year-round bathroom.”

Other highlights of the plan include new playgrounds, pavilions, parking lots, trails, steps and even a sledding hill.

Hebert says the park has collected about $475,000 of the money needed to fund the project from The Thorpe Foundation and park donations. The department hopes to sell naming rights to the pavilion to come up with the rest of the money needed.

While there is an option to wait to build the main pavilion in case the money does not come in, Hebert says it would be cheaper in the long run to complete all the construction at once.

If the project is approved by Chippewa Falls City Council on April 20, Hebert says construction would begin mid-May and hopefully be complete in September.

