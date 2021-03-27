Advertisement

Plaque & bird feeder unveiled at North H.S. in memory of former student

Plaque and bird feeder at Eau Claire North High School in honor of Shawn Peterson
Plaque and bird feeder at Eau Claire North High School in honor of Shawn Peterson(WEAU)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been one year since the passing of Shawn Peterson. Friday, March 26, 2021, his memory was saluted at Eau Claire North High School.

WEAU first brought you Peterson’s story in 2019. He was born with a severe form of cerebral palsy. Along with being non-verbal, Peterson was not able to chew, drink, or swallow - requiring the use of a feeding tube.

At North High School, a plaque was unveiled Friday in the former student’s honor, along with a big bird feeder. Peterson’s sister says watching the birds was one of his favorite things to do.

“It’s all been such a blessing for our family for the last 6 years, almost, that Shawn’s been going here. I mean they’ve dedicated their lives. There’s heart. There’s love. It’s inspiring. You know, every day he came home giggling, every day he left giggling on the bus. You know, he was a happy boy here,” said Andrea Dalton.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman caused a scene and used racial slurs to describe an employee at Cadott Family Restaurant.
Racist incident rocks Cadott restaurant
Ed Steinacker
Body of missing man recovered from Dells Pond
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
James Joseph Howard was arrested in a rural Polk County residence after being a person of...
Sheriff: Person of interest in Minneapolis shooting, robbery arrested in Polk County
This psychological drama follows two parents as they grieve over their daughter’s disappearance.
Eau Claire movie streaming on Amazon Prime

Latest News

Boys and Girls Club Receives Grant
Boys and Girls Club Receives Grant
A bunny is being examined at the Osseo-Augusta Veterinary Clinic.
At risk: The veterinary community brings awareness to job-related suicide
Veterinarians at Higher Risk of Suicide Than Most People
Veterinarians at Higher Risk of Suicide Than Most People
UWEC to Host Virtual Viennese Ball
UWEC to Host Virtual Viennese Ball