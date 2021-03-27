Plaque & bird feeder unveiled at North H.S. in memory of former student

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been one year since the passing of Shawn Peterson. Friday, March 26, 2021, his memory was saluted at Eau Claire North High School.

WEAU first brought you Peterson’s story in 2019. He was born with a severe form of cerebral palsy. Along with being non-verbal, Peterson was not able to chew, drink, or swallow - requiring the use of a feeding tube.

At North High School, a plaque was unveiled Friday in the former student’s honor, along with a big bird feeder. Peterson’s sister says watching the birds was one of his favorite things to do.

“It’s all been such a blessing for our family for the last 6 years, almost, that Shawn’s been going here. I mean they’ve dedicated their lives. There’s heart. There’s love. It’s inspiring. You know, every day he came home giggling, every day he left giggling on the bus. You know, he was a happy boy here,” said Andrea Dalton.

