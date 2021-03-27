Advertisement

REPORT: Barry Alvarez expected to announce retirement soon

By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -Longtime Wisconsin football head coach Barry Alvarez, who has been the school’s athletic director since 2006, will announce his retirement in the coming weeks, according to a report from Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Alvarez, the winningest football coach in school history, could stay in his current job through July. He turned 74 in December.

He took over as the football head coach in 1990, a position he held through 2005. During his time on the sideline, Alvarez led Wisconsin to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl wins.

