SportScene 13 for Friday, March 26th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire North opens up their spring football season as they travel to face Superior.
PREP FOOTBALL Scores:
Appleton North 49, Appleton East 31
Bangor 47, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0
Bay Port 35, Green Bay Preble 0
Benton/Scales Mound 19, Belleville 12
Big Foot 47, Clinton 26
Columbus 38, Turner 0
Cuba City 41, Southwestern 26
De Pere 39, Green Bay Southwest 0
DeForest 56, Janesville Craig 7
Evansville 43, Whitewater 6
Fond du Lac 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 7
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46, Sparta 38, OT
Greendale 42, Racine Case 6
Greenfield 35, Cudahy 14
Holmen 21, La Crosse Logan 6
Jefferson 36, East Troy 16
Kimberly 56, Sheboygan South 0
Lodi 32, Edgerton 11
Mayville 27, Laconia 0
Middleton 38, Beloit Memorial 0
Milwaukee Lutheran 20, Pius XI Catholic 14
Monroe 22, McFarland 6
Omro 24, St. Marys Springs 12
Oshkosh North 42, Green Bay West 0
Oshkosh West 31, Appleton West 6
Poynette 34, Parkview 6
Pulaski 62, Ashwaubenon 20
Racine Horlick 16, Racine Park 6
Ripon 40, North Fond du Lac 16
Riverdale 22, New Lisbon 8
Sheboygan North 40, Green Bay East 6
Stevens Point 20, Neenah 14
Sun Prairie 17, Verona Area 0
Superior 38, Eau Claire North 20
Waunakee 34, Stoughton 13
Whitnall 28, West Allis Nathan Hale 19
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.