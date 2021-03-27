SportScene 13 for Friday, March 26th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire North opens up their spring football season as they travel to face Superior.

PREP FOOTBALL Scores:

Appleton North 49, Appleton East 31

Bangor 47, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

Bay Port 35, Green Bay Preble 0

Benton/Scales Mound 19, Belleville 12

Big Foot 47, Clinton 26

Columbus 38, Turner 0

Cuba City 41, Southwestern 26

De Pere 39, Green Bay Southwest 0

DeForest 56, Janesville Craig 7

Evansville 43, Whitewater 6

Fond du Lac 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 7

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46, Sparta 38, OT

Greendale 42, Racine Case 6

Greenfield 35, Cudahy 14

Holmen 21, La Crosse Logan 6

Jefferson 36, East Troy 16

Kimberly 56, Sheboygan South 0

Lodi 32, Edgerton 11

Mayville 27, Laconia 0

Middleton 38, Beloit Memorial 0

Milwaukee Lutheran 20, Pius XI Catholic 14

Monroe 22, McFarland 6

Omro 24, St. Marys Springs 12

Oshkosh North 42, Green Bay West 0

Oshkosh West 31, Appleton West 6

Poynette 34, Parkview 6

Pulaski 62, Ashwaubenon 20

Racine Horlick 16, Racine Park 6

Ripon 40, North Fond du Lac 16

Riverdale 22, New Lisbon 8

Sheboygan North 40, Green Bay East 6

Stevens Point 20, Neenah 14

Sun Prairie 17, Verona Area 0

Superior 38, Eau Claire North 20

Waunakee 34, Stoughton 13

Whitnall 28, West Allis Nathan Hale 19

