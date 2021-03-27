Advertisement

Tatum, Smart help Celtics end Bucks’ winning streak

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Marcus Smart had 23 and the Boston Celtics beat Milwaukee 122-114 on Friday night to snap the Bucks’ eight-game winning streak and spilt the two-game series. The Celtics, who led 60-55 at the half, hit nine of 14 3-pointers in the third quarter to push the lead to 103-89 entering the final period. Bryn Forbes’ 3-pointer pulled Milwaukee to 112-97, but newly acquired Moe Wagner and Smart countered from beyond the arc to extend the lead to 118-97. Kemba Walker added 21 points, and Jaylen Brown had 18 for the Celtics.

