The Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley prepares for it’s fifth season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Over one hundred kids signed up to be a part of the Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley last year when organizers had to make the call to shut it down. The baseball league for disabled athletes is officially back this year.

The Miracle League is welcoming kids aged 4-19 with developmental or physical disabilities back to the rubberized baseball field starting this June. League Supervisor Tim Wavrunek says with the pandemic still being a factor, they weren’t sure what the first season back would look like.

“A lot of our players are coming in with a multitude of afflictions that put them at higher risk so we were expecting a lower number ... and right now we’re knocking on 120,” Wavrunik says.

120 athletes who have been waiting for another chance to round the bases.

“People have said how excited they are when their players see their game t-shirt come out of the laundry they want to get out and play ball right away,” said League Commissioner Amy Standiford.

She says they’re looking for more volunteers, as each athlete will have someone by their side when it comes to game time.

“Anyone who is interested in really just being a buddy to one of our players we encourage them to sign up.”

Standiford and Wavrunek say it’s a small time commitment,

“it’s about an hour of their time a week,”

That can make a huge impact, and oftentimes turns into a lifelong friendship.

“There have been some really cool relationships that have been formed through miracle league,” Wavrunik says.

Relationships that will continue to form this summer.

The Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley says they’re working with local health officials to find ways to make sure the games will be safe for all involved.

For information on how to sign up a player or to volunteer click here or head to their Facebook page.

