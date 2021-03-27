WI DHS: 17% of Wisconsinites have completed COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in eight COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 450 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 575,320. 3,292 tests came back negative.

Almost 98% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 6,721.

Fifty more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 27,403.

The state reported one new death on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,598.

Vaccinations

Twenty-nine percent (1,674,882) of Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 978,416 or 17% Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 2,607,672 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine % of County Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series % of County Buffalo 1,324 (+2) 7 4,062 31% 2,622 20% Chippewa 7,171 (+4) 93 18,835 29% 12,392 19% Clark 3,165 (+1) 58 6,283 18% 4,043 12% Crawford 1,678 17 4,939 31% 3,268 20% Dunn 4,358 (+3) 30 10,370 23% 6,431 14% Eau Claire 11,217 105 32,332 31% 21,961 21% Jackson 2,580 (-6) 26 (-1) 5,818 28% 3,310 16% La Crosse 12,391 (+3) 80 38,904 33% 24,374 21% Monroe 4,370 (+1) 34 11,453 25% 7,278 16% Pepin 816 7 2,052 28% 1,499 21% Rusk 1,273 (+1) 16 2,854 20% 1,512 11% Trempealeau 3,447 (+7) 38 9,663 33% 6,314 21% Vernon 1,871 (+2) 38 9,041 29% 5,847 19%

