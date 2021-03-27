WI DHS: 17% of Wisconsinites have completed COVID-19 vaccine series
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in eight COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.
The state reports an increase of 450 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 575,320. 3,292 tests came back negative.
Almost 98% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 6,721.
Fifty more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 27,403.
The state reported one new death on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,598.
Vaccinations
Twenty-nine percent (1,674,882) of Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 978,416 or 17% Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 2,607,672 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.
County Data
|County
|# of COVID-19 cases
|Deaths
|At least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine
|% of County
|Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
|% of County
|Buffalo
|1,324 (+2)
|7
|4,062
|31%
|2,622
|20%
|Chippewa
|7,171 (+4)
|93
|18,835
|29%
|12,392
|19%
|Clark
|3,165 (+1)
|58
|6,283
|18%
|4,043
|12%
|Crawford
|1,678
|17
|4,939
|31%
|3,268
|20%
|Dunn
|4,358 (+3)
|30
|10,370
|23%
|6,431
|14%
|Eau Claire
|11,217
|105
|32,332
|31%
|21,961
|21%
|Jackson
|2,580 (-6)
|26 (-1)
|5,818
|28%
|3,310
|16%
|La Crosse
|12,391 (+3)
|80
|38,904
|33%
|24,374
|21%
|Monroe
|4,370 (+1)
|34
|11,453
|25%
|7,278
|16%
|Pepin
|816
|7
|2,052
|28%
|1,499
|21%
|Rusk
|1,273 (+1)
|16
|2,854
|20%
|1,512
|11%
|Trempealeau
|3,447 (+7)
|38
|9,663
|33%
|6,314
|21%
|Vernon
|1,871 (+2)
|38
|9,041
|29%
|5,847
|19%
