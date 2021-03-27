Advertisement

Wisconsin hires Marisa Moseley as women’s basketball coach

UW announced the Wisconsin Badgers' new women's basketball coach is Marisa Moseley.
UW announced the Wisconsin Badgers' new women's basketball coach is Marisa Moseley.(Courtesy of UW Athletic Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin has hired Boston University’s Marisa Moseley as its women’s basketball coach as the Badgers attempt to rejuvenate a program that hasn’t produced a winning season in a decade. Moseley posted a 45-29 record in three years at Boston University after working as an assistant on UConn coach Geno Auriemma’s staff. She was at UConn during the Huskies’ 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 national championship seasons. Wisconsin was seeking a new coach after firing Jonathan Tsipis earlier this month. Tsipis went 50-99 overall and 16-74 in Big Ten competition during his five seasons.

