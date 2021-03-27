Wisconsin takes part in #StopAsianHate National Day of Action

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - March 26 marks a virtual day of action to highlight prejudice and violence towards Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

To commemorate, Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes joined the Asian American and Pacific Islander Coalition of Wisconsin for an online discussion.

According to the organization, there have been nearly 3,800 hate incidents self-reported nationwide by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Barnes says even though there have been recent high-profile incidents, this hatred isn’t new.

As a sign of solidarity with the day of action campaign, the Empire State Building is shining its tower lights in gold and black.

