Children’s Museum of Eau Claire set for opening of Play Space next week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Starting Tuesday, the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is opening a new pop-up Play Space at their temporary home on south Barstow Street.

The space will feature little elements from the larger museum, staple’s such as the fire engine wall, blue blocks and their new rocket climber.

Two-hour time slots are available Tuesday through Thursday and on Saturday’s the space will be open for private rentals.

VPof development Mandy Runge says after two moves and months of shuttered doors, they are thrilled to be welcoming kids back into the mix.

“We’ve been doing the best we can during the past year of the pandemic trying to keep people involved online via social media, doing activities on YouTube and things like that but we are ready to see kids again,” exclaims Runge. “And also during that time we’ll have programming in this back space here, so we’ll also have kids be able to make arts and crafts and STEM experiments.”

The cost for admission is $5 and reservations can be made online, although Runge notes, this week is already booked-full.

