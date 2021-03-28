Advertisement

City of Altoona is seeking input on parks

The Crokicurl rink is all set up at River Prairie Park in Altoona.
The Crokicurl rink is all set up at River Prairie Park in Altoona.
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Altoona is asking for public input on its parks, recreation and trails to help while the city updates its master plan.

The survey will help determine the city’s priorities for investment in current and future city parks, trails, bicycle routes, recreational facilities and the preservation of natural areas.

To complete the survey click HERE.

