Advertisement

Groups express concern as pandemic shifts federal funding away from cancer research

Billions of federal dollars have been rerouted to ending the Covid-19 outbreak
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Seven years ago, Nancy Becker was diagnosed with lung cancer after visiting the emergency room for a migraine.

“Thanks to an absolutely wonderful ER physician, when he did the scan it went further down into my chest,” Becker said.

Becker previously smoked cigarettes and in November she was deemed cancer free, yet she understands how different things could’ve been.

“There’s a very high mortality rate, I fortunately was caught in stage one, which most lung cancer patients are caught in stage four because it’s very silent,” Becker said.

Last week, she spent her time contacting Wisconsin lawmakers in Congress to increase federal funding for lung cancer research.

According to the American Lung Association, two-thirds of people diagnosed with lung cancer never smoked or were former smokers.

“Most people who start smoking combustible cigarettes do it as a child. And you know, the real responsibility here is the corporation that markets products that used as directed kills half of its customers,” Pat McKone, the senior director for public policy and advocacy for the American Lung Association of Wisconsin, said.

Yet, research funds are in jeopardy in general and it has to do with pandemic, according to the American Cancer Society. It states that research has stalled at places such as the National Institute of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with both dedicating their resources to ending the Covid-19 outbreak.

“What we’re asking is that the federal government allocate $10 billion to restart research,” Greta Johnson of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network said. “Research was put on the sidelines because of the pandemic. Clinical trials were kind of pushed to a halt.”

For Becker, she’s dedicated to the funding fight because she knows tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.

“It taught me life is precious, everyday matters.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug-related arrests in Chippewa Falls
Three people arrested in Chippewa County, controlled substances found in car
Ed Steinacker
Body of missing man recovered from Dells Pond
Mask
Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court
Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings
Plaque and bird feeder at Eau Claire North High School in honor of Shawn Peterson
Plaque & bird feeder unveiled at North H.S. in memory of former student

Latest News

FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him
SportScene 13 @ Ten (3/27/21)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (3/27/21)
Bolton Refuge House To Light Up Eau Claire Bridges (3/27/21)
Bolton Refuge House To Light Up Eau Claire Bridges (3/27/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (3/27/21)