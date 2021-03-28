Advertisement

UWEC to host CultureFest in April

The event, which is hosted by the university's Center for International Education, used to be...
The event, which is hosted by the university's Center for International Education, used to be known as International Folk Fair. Organizers changed its name for the 2020 event, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
By Max Cotton
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - CultureFest is coming to UW-Eau Claire April 17-23.

The event, which is hosted by the university’s Center for International Education, used to be known as International Folk Fair. Organizers changed its name for the 2020 event, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event will be mostly virtual with online videos and cultural workshops.

The university’s Davies Student Center will have food from different cultures on its menu throughout the week of CultureFest.

“I’m originally from Mongolia and studying in the U.S. And for me, learning about different cultures it to be more open minded because we’re not the only ones living on this earth. There are so many other people,” said Tumenk Huslen, a UWEC student helping organize CultureFest.

The online videos and workshops are free.

International books will also be on display at McIntyre library.

International movies will air on digital screens throughout the week.

