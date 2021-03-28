WI DHS: 29% of Wisconsinites have received at least first dose of vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Eleven percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 428 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 575,748. 3,492 tests came back negative.

Almost 98% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 6,683.

Thirty more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 27,433.

The state reported no new deaths on Sunday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,598.

Vaccinations

24,955 more Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine moving the total up to 1,699,837 (or 29% of) Wisconsin residents across the state. In total, 995,419 or 17% Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 2,648,984 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine % of County Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series % of County Buffalo 1,325 (+1) 7 4,079 31% 2,634 20% Chippewa 7,171 93 19,081 30% 12,535 19% Clark 3,166 (+1) 58 6,360 18% 4,052 12% Crawford 1,677 (-1) 17 4,959 31% 3,275 20% Dunn 4,367 (+9) 30 10,478 23% 6,563 15% Eau Claire 11,221 (+4) 105 32,934 32% 22,567 22% Jackson 2,580 26 5,833 28% 3,329 16% La Crosse 12,394 (+3) 80 39,598 34% 24,454 21% Monroe 4,376 (+6) 34 11,626 25% 7,290 16% Pepin 816 7 2,058 28% 1,499 21% Rusk 1,273 16 2,871 20% 1,575 11% Trempealeau 3,449 (+2) 38 9,724 33% 6,364 22% Vernon 1,873 (+2) 38 9,184 30% 5,862 19%

