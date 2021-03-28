WI DHS: 29% of Wisconsinites have received at least first dose of vaccine
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Eleven percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.
The state reports an increase of 428 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 575,748. 3,492 tests came back negative.
Almost 98% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 6,683.
Thirty more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 27,433.
The state reported no new deaths on Sunday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,598.
Vaccinations
24,955 more Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine moving the total up to 1,699,837 (or 29% of) Wisconsin residents across the state. In total, 995,419 or 17% Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 2,648,984 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.
County Data
|County
|# of COVID-19 cases
|Deaths
|At least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine
|% of County
|Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
|% of County
|Buffalo
|1,325 (+1)
|7
|4,079
|31%
|2,634
|20%
|Chippewa
|7,171
|93
|19,081
|30%
|12,535
|19%
|Clark
|3,166 (+1)
|58
|6,360
|18%
|4,052
|12%
|Crawford
|1,677 (-1)
|17
|4,959
|31%
|3,275
|20%
|Dunn
|4,367 (+9)
|30
|10,478
|23%
|6,563
|15%
|Eau Claire
|11,221 (+4)
|105
|32,934
|32%
|22,567
|22%
|Jackson
|2,580
|26
|5,833
|28%
|3,329
|16%
|La Crosse
|12,394 (+3)
|80
|39,598
|34%
|24,454
|21%
|Monroe
|4,376 (+6)
|34
|11,626
|25%
|7,290
|16%
|Pepin
|816
|7
|2,058
|28%
|1,499
|21%
|Rusk
|1,273
|16
|2,871
|20%
|1,575
|11%
|Trempealeau
|3,449 (+2)
|38
|9,724
|33%
|6,364
|22%
|Vernon
|1,873 (+2)
|38
|9,184
|30%
|5,862
|19%
