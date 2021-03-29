3 arrested after Pepin County search warrant, accused of stealing mail

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people were arrested Friday after the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant of a Durand residence that was accused of stealing mail.

Pepin officials say Yer Phengduangdeth, Tam Phengduangdeth and Blong Yang were all arrested. Officials added that members of the household were stealing mail and using information taken from the mail to engage in fraud and identity theft.

The investigation is on-going.

Officials say there were two other occupants at home at the time of the search warrant. One was issued an ordinance citation and the other was a minor. Neither were taken into custody.

