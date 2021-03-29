Chippewa Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammers impersonating law enforcement

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A phone scam plaguing Chippewa County residents as of late involves scammers posing as law enforcement demanding payment for outstanding warrants.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, scammers will contact Chippewa County residents claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Office, telling potential victims that they can take care of outstanding warrants by issuing a payment over the phone. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office says that scammers will pose as a lieutenant with their office.

One of the ways that the scammers use to gain trust in their potential victims in order to obtain their financial information is by spoofing a local phone number. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says that this can be done by anyone, and reminds area residents that the Sheriff’s Office will not call someone to collect payment on a warrant.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, one of the ways that people can avoid being scammed is by verifying the identity of the person contacting them. The DOJ says that you should never give out personal identification information, such as your social security number, date of birth, or credit card number to someone you don’t know over the phone. The DOJ says that if the person contacting you wants to keep the transaction a secret, threatens you, or requests payment of any kind, that you are most likely the victim of a scam attempt. You can read more about protecting yourself from scammers by clicking here.

