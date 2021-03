EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Jeff Stepanek for the Sunshine Award. Recently we had a concern for our 8 month-old puppy. Dr. Jeff and his staff saw her right away and gave her an injection. He is a fantastic vet and we have been his client for over 30 years.

Lori Bergeron Sweitzer

