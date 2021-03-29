Eau Claire works to improve relations with AAPI community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire is trying to do more to support is Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Monday, interim City Manager Dave Solberg and Police Chief Matt Rokus released a letter detailing work the city is doing with AAPI groups.

The goal is to end violence and hate directed Eau Claire’s AAPI community.

“Hearing people call in, that are members of our community, and they’re not able to go to Phoenix Park and enjoy Phoenix Park because they have someone accusing them of starting a worldwide pandemic... that is absolutely unacceptable,” Solberg said.

He was referring to the March 23 City Council meeting in which council members passed a resolution condemning violence and hate toward Asian Americans. Before voting on the resolution, council members heard public comment from members of Eau Claire’s AAPI community detailing hateful incidents they’ve encountered in the city.

“It’s important to recognize the experiences and concerns of our fellow community members. We must also commit ourselves to action. In partnership we can work with others to build a more welcoming and inclusive community,” Rokus said.

Despite recent attacks against the Asian American community elsewhere in the U.S., Solberg said the city’s been worker to create the partnership for almost a year.

“We want to be able to hear resources,” he said. “What resources do we have from the city can help resources and individuals with perhaps business start-ups or housing or educational opportunities or cultural understanding?”

The city is working with several groups including Hmong American Leadership and Economic Development, the Eau Claire Hmong Mutual Assistance Association and the Eau Claire Area School District Hmong Parent Teacher Association.

Mai Xiong is the President of Hmong American Leadership and Economic Development. She said the key is building relationships throughout the Eau Claire community.

“When you don’t know about culture, you don’t know. And you can only assume,” she said.

In addition to leading Hmong American Leadership and Economic Development, Xiong is a member of the Eau Claire City Council.

Solberg said the city is also partnering with Eau Claire County to hire an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator.

