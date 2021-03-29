Former Eau Claire man sentenced for distribution of child pornography

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A former Eau Claire man who is currently living in Minnesota has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison.

The United States Attorney’s Office- Eastern District of Wisconsin says Evan Pasicznyk has been sentenced after possessing and distributing numerous digital images and videos of child pornography. His conviction was a part of Operation Kick Boxer.

Pasicznyk was handed down an indictment on Oct. 20, 2020. He was charged with a single county of distributing child pornography.

