Former Eau Claire man sentenced for distribution of child pornography

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A former Eau Claire man who is currently living in Minnesota has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison.

The United States Attorney’s Office- Eastern District of Wisconsin says Evan Pasicznyk has been sentenced after possessing and distributing numerous digital images and videos of child pornography. His conviction was a part of Operation Kick Boxer.

Pasicznyk was handed down an indictment on Oct. 20, 2020. He was charged with a single county of distributing child pornography.

