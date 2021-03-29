Gambling addiction on the rise amid pandemic

Wis. (WEAU) -While casinos were largely shut down in March as the pandemic took hold in Wisconsin, many people turned to online sites, technology becoming a huge enabler.

March Madness has only proven to fuel the fire, with an estimated $10 billion in bets placed on the NCAA basketball championship games each year.

The Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling says every year when March Madness rolls around, calls to the Wisconsin Problem Gambling Helpline spike 30%.

In 2020, they received a record number of calls to their helpline, nearly 17,000 contacts, whether it was via phone, email or their chat service, compared to 2019, where they trafficked about 12,000 helpline calls.

Rose Blozinski is the executive director of the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling.

She says gambling is a hidden disease and it did not go away during the pandemic.

“There’s virtual casinos, there’s sports betting, there’s all kinds of things...you can be sitting right next to somebody and be gambling on your phone and nobody’s going to know that, because with a gambling addiction nothing’s being ingested like there would be with other addictions,” says Blozinski. “So it’s easy to hide, it can go on much longer than other addictions.”

The Wisconsin Lottery also reports scratch sales were up 14% in June of 2020, compared to the previous fiscal year.

WCPG has a number of 24-hour resources available for those who may need help.

They also hold virtual gamblers anonymous meetings on a weekly basis via zoom.

