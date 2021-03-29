UPDATE: Power restored after midday power outage for over 1,000 customers in Eau Claire County

TOWN OF SEYMOUR, Wis. (WEAU) - A midday power outage in the Town of Seymour affected over 1,000 customers, according to the Eau Claire Energy Cooperative.

According to the ECEC, power was restored at 12:15 p.m. The power outage was caused by an equipment failure at a substation, according to a Facebook post.

Around 10:30 a.m., numerous power outages were reported in the area just north of Eau Claire. According to the power outage map on the ECEC’s website, the outage affected 1,015 customers as of 10:33 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The ECEC says that if you experience an outage, you can call 1-800-927-5090 to report it.

Eau Claire Energy Cooperative is reporting a power outage in the Seymour area Posted by Eau Claire County Emergency Management on Monday, March 29, 2021

Here is what the outage map looked like for the late morning in Eau Claire County.

Please note that this is not a current map of any ongoing power outages. You can find the most recently updated power outage map by clicking here.

A map of power outages in the Eau Claire area on March 29, 2021. (WEAU)

If you are experiencing a power outage, here are some tips that can help:

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.

Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.

Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you.

For more information about what you can do during a power outage, visit ready.gov.

