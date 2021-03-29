NANCY DAVEY AND VOLUNTEERS AT SHEPHERD’S CLOSET

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to recognize Nancy Davey and all the volunteers at Shepherd’s Closet for the Sunshine Award. The Shepherd’s Closet is housed in the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Eau Claire. They have been supporting many of our kids and teens in the Chippewa Valley with free clothing and more for many years. They do all this with a kind and caring heart. They are always willing to help as much as possible. We appreciate all the students that they have helped to have the clothes needed.

Dani Claesges

