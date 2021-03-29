Advertisement

NANCY DAVEY AND VOLUNTEERS AT SHEPHERD’S CLOSET

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to recognize Nancy Davey and all the volunteers at Shepherd’s Closet for the Sunshine Award. The Shepherd’s Closet is housed in the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Eau Claire. They have been supporting many of our kids and teens in the Chippewa Valley with free clothing and more for many years. They do all this with a kind and caring heart. They are always willing to help as much as possible. We appreciate all the students that they have helped to have the clothes needed.

Dani Claesges

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota lawmaker proposes secession to border states
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
Drug-related arrests in Chippewa Falls
Three people arrested in Chippewa County, controlled substances found in car
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt’s Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

Latest News

SHARON BAUER, MARION SOPPELAND, AND MAUREEN RASKIN
DR. JEFF STEPANEK
OWEN-WITHEE PHARMACY
Garlicky Mashed Potato Cakes