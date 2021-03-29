Advertisement

Nomination forms due for position on Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board

By Amie Winters
Published: Mar. 29, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-River Falls will host the ninth annual Rod Nilsestuen Legacy Event on Wednesday. The virtual event will feature a keynote address by Steven Boss, professor of environmental dynamics and sustainability in the Department of Geosciences at the University of Arkansas. The program will begin online at 4:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Nilsestuen, who earned his undergraduate degree at UW-River Falls, was the Wisconsin secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection at the time of his death in July 2010. He is remembered as a proud steward of sustainable agriculture and a leader in the national cooperative movement who strove to balance the needs of sustainable land use with the maximization of agricultural production. Nilsestuen worked to find common ground on topics such the power of cooperatives, farmland conservation, the future of rural America and the increased pressure on agriculture to feed the world. The inaugural Rod Nilsestuen Legacy Event, “Feeding the World, Sustaining the Land, Inspiring Cooperative Action,” was held in March 2012.

Wisconsin Ag Connection is reporting that a new holdings group is acquiring the former Dean Foods milk processing plants in De Pere and Harvard, Illinois. A federal judge six months ago ordered Dairy Farmers of America to divest its ownership of the plants it acquired after Dean Foods filed bankruptcy. The latest purchasers include a partnership between New Dairy Opco, which also purchased the bankrupt Borden Dairy Company, and Select Milk Producers.

Wisconsin dairy producers are reminded that they have until tomorrow to submit nomination forms for a director’s seat on the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin uses producers’ checkoff funding to promote dairy products produced in the state. Among the eight district director seats up for election are, from our area: District 5, which covers St. Croix and Dunn counties; District 8, which covers Marathon County; and District 14, which covers Jackson, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties. Information about the election is available through the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

