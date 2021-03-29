Advertisement

Over 1 million Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated

Dept. of Health Services vaccine dashboard
Dept. of Health Services vaccine dashboard(DHS)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin surpassed a major milestone in its fight to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. A new update from the agency shows more than a million residents have completed their vaccine series.

That number accounts for more than 17 percent of the total state population, including those for whom the vaccine has not been approved. To be considered fully vaccinated, an individual would have had to received either both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson version.

The DHS dashboard also shows nearly three in ten Wisconsinites, or over 1.7 million, have started the vaccination process, with the difference including those who received their first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, but not their second.

Dept. of Health Services vaccine dashboard
Dept. of Health Services vaccine dashboard(DHS)

Vaccine providers across the state have administered 1,435,330 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1,231,260 doses of the Moderna one, while approximately 55,000 Johnson & Johnson doses have found their way into people’s arms.

Right now, the state is delivering 50,000 doses per day on average.

Vaccine allocation in Wisconsin, as of March 29, 2021.
Vaccine allocation in Wisconsin, as of March 29, 2021.(Dept. of Health Services)

Among south-central Wisconsin counties, Iowa Co. leads the way with over 22 percent of its residents fully inoculated, with Dane Co. approximately a percentage point behind them. At the other end of the spectrum, Rock Co. shows only 16.2 percent of its residents have completed their series, while Dodge Co. sits at 14.4 percent.

In absolute numbers, however, Dane Co. has by far distributed the most in the region. The 115,517 people who are fully vaccinated only trails Milwaukee Co. by about 15,000 residents, despite have approximately 400,000 fewer people.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota lawmaker proposes secession to border states
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
Drug-related arrests in Chippewa Falls
Three people arrested in Chippewa County, controlled substances found in car
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt’s Suez Canal as shippers avoid it