Over 1 million Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin surpassed a major milestone in its fight to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. A new update from the agency shows more than a million residents have completed their vaccine series.

That number accounts for more than 17 percent of the total state population, including those for whom the vaccine has not been approved. To be considered fully vaccinated, an individual would have had to received either both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson version.

The DHS dashboard also shows nearly three in ten Wisconsinites, or over 1.7 million, have started the vaccination process, with the difference including those who received their first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, but not their second.

Vaccine providers across the state have administered 1,435,330 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1,231,260 doses of the Moderna one, while approximately 55,000 Johnson & Johnson doses have found their way into people’s arms.

Right now, the state is delivering 50,000 doses per day on average.

Among south-central Wisconsin counties, Iowa Co. leads the way with over 22 percent of its residents fully inoculated, with Dane Co. approximately a percentage point behind them. At the other end of the spectrum, Rock Co. shows only 16.2 percent of its residents have completed their series, while Dodge Co. sits at 14.4 percent.

In absolute numbers, however, Dane Co. has by far distributed the most in the region. The 115,517 people who are fully vaccinated only trails Milwaukee Co. by about 15,000 residents, despite have approximately 400,000 fewer people.

