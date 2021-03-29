EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Owen-Withee Pharmacy has been very busy giving out the Covid vaccine. It is wonderful to be able to get the vaccine in our rural communities. They are always helpful with any questions and they are always pleasant. Thank you for always being there for all your customers and our community. This is a job well done! Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Bobbie Nevarez

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.