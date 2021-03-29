Advertisement

Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4 before killing self

A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin,...
A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin, Md., on Sunday, March 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Police say a man accused of shooting three people at a Maryland convenience store also fatally shot his parents and set his apartment on fire before he shot and killed himself.

Baltimore County police say 27-year-old Joshua Green killed two people and wounded a third at a Royal Farms store in Essex.

Detectives say he left the store and set his apartment on fire. His body was found outside the complex with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His parents were then found shot and killed in their home.

Police say all three shootings are connected and detectives aren’t looking for any additional suspects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota lawmaker proposes secession to border states
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
Drug-related arrests in Chippewa Falls
Three people arrested in Chippewa County, controlled substances found in car
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt’s Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
Southwest Airlines orders 100 Boeing 737 Max planes
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Container ship in Suez set free, canal service provider says
AP Exclusive: Pandemic means far fewer eyes on kids’ welfare
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
Nomination forms due for position on Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works