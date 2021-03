EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Sharon Bauer, Marion Soppeland, and Maureen Raskin for the Sunshine Award. These ladies do the decorating at our apartment building and it is very much appreciated. They make it look and feel homey and we appreciate their work.

The residents of Oakwood Home Apartments

