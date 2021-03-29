State Superintendent candidate visits Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - State Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Deborah Kerr visited Eau Claire Sunday ahead of the April 6 spring election.

Kerr, the former Superintendent of the School District of Brown Deer, met with voters at Carson Park.

She spoke about several topics including the role of private and charter schools, decentralizing the Department of Public Instruction and improving reading skills.

Kerr said one her top priorities right now, however, is getting kids back in the classroom full-time.

“First of all, we need to get back to school. All of our kids have been traumatized, they’re dealing with social emotional issues and mental health issues because they’ve been isolated and not back in our buildings learning face-to-face instruction,” she said.

Kerr is facing Jill Underly, the Pecatonia School District Administrator in Blanchardville.

“We all want our schools to open, and I’ve had my school open for in-person learning all year, working with our staff and our community to do it safely. We know we can get back to school safely, and each district needs the support of the legislature and the state superintendent to get back to in-person learning, and help kids recover and catch-up,” Underly said in a statement about reopening schools.

Early voting has already began in Eau Claire. City resident can vote at Eau Claire City Hall weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through April 2. Voters can still also request an absentee ballot if they don’t want to vote in person. They can go to myvote.wi.gov to request an absentee ballot, find out where to vote and what’s on their ballot.

